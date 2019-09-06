4 fun, free events you can enjoy this weekend

HOUSTON - Here are some fun, free things to do this weekend.

"In a Pickle" Festival

If you love pickles, you have to go to the “In a Pickle" Festival Saturday at Kingwood Town Center Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. They’ll have all types of pickles, plus other food, live music and even a mechanical bull.

STEM Extravaganza

If you're looking for something educational but still packed with fun, the Girlstart organization is hosting a STEM extravaganza for families at City Centre Plaza in West Houston. Drop by between noon and 2:30 p.m. Saturday so your children can program robots, make an instrument or an LED bracelet and launch catapults.

Zine Fest Houston

The Lawndale Art Center is hosting the annual Zine Fest Houston Saturday. The festival is dedicated to promoting zines, or self-published magazines, along with mini-comics and other forms of small press. This year's theme is "zine cuisine," which will feature local food historians and include the screening of the short film "Garlic is as good as Ten Mothers" from indie filmmaker Les Blank.

Stroller fit class

Calling all moms! Time to get the heart pumping. Today you can enjoy a free stroller fit class with baby boot camp from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at The Square at Memorial City Mall. The 60-minute class is for moms of all fitness levels, including pregnant moms, new moms and moms with one or more stroller-aged children

