4 free things to do around town for Memorial Day weekend

HOUSTON - Memorial Day weekend in Houston means big celebrations and a lot of opportunities to get outside.

Here are some of the best events we found that won’t cost you a dime:

Memorial Day Community Party

Houston This is it Soul Food on Blodgett Street in southeast Houston is hosting a party Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. They’ll have family-friendly activities lined up and outdoor games for a Memorial Day community party.

Memorial Day at Town Green Park

The Woodlands is kicking off the unofficial start to summer with a Memorial Day celebration at Town Green Park on Sunday. The free event pays tribute to all military service men and women. There will be live music by the variety band, Klockwork, and fireworks (depending on the weather) from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Houston Wing Museum and Hangar Tour

Take a tour of the Houston Wing Museum and Hangar Saturday. The Houston Wing is proud of its World War 2 museum primarily dedicated to aviation. It's open the first and third Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. free of charge. Guides will be available for questions and help

Dancin' in the Street Motown & Revue

If you are looking to get your groove on this weekend, the Miller Outdoor Theatre is hosting a show called Dancin' in the Street Motown & More Revue. It's Saturday at 8:15 p.m. Free tickets are available the day of the performance between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the box office. If tickets remain after 1 p.m., the box office will reopen one hour before showtime to give out the remaining tickets. The show goes on rain or shine.

