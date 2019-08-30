3 fun, free things to take advantage of this holiday weekend

Here are some fun free things to do this weekend.

Jesse Jones Park Scavenger Hunt

Become a nature detective on a scavenger hunt at Jesse Jones Park in Humble. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, children from 5 to 15 years old can locate plants, animals, and other items that don't belong at this discovery outing. Kids will learn to work together as a team, identify native plants and animals and spot signs of animals even though they can't see them.

To confirm your spot(s), a reservation is required by calling Jesse Jones Park at 281-446-8588.

Kid's Fishing Tournament

The Woodlands Kiwanis Club is hosting its 35th annual Kids’ Fishing tournament Saturday. Registration is at 7 a.m. at Creekwood Park in Panther Creek. The fishing begins at 8 a.m. Toddlers and kids up to 16 years old can participate. You bring your rod and reel and your lawn chair. They’ll provide free food, free drinks, free bait and everyone gets a trophy.

Free Labor Day Rides

The Seerden Law Firm is offering free Labor Day rides next week to help reduce drunken-driving accidents. Beginning Labor Day, Sept. 2 through Sept. 6 at 5 p.m., adults 21 and older who take an Uber, Lyft, taxi cab or any other rideshare service can submit their receipt to the firm to be reimbursed for a one-way ride up to $35.

The program will provide participants with a free, one-way ride to a safe destination in the Houston metro area.

Included counties listed below:

o Harris County

o Fort Bend County

o Montgomery County

o Brazoria County

o Galveston County

o Liberty County

o Waller County

o Chambers County

o Austin County

Participation is limited to the first 50 submissions they receive.

Participants must email a receipt and a copy of a valid ID to andrew.seerden@seerden-law.com within seven days after the ride. Please be sure to put, “Labor Day – Free Cab Ride Program” in the subject line.

For more information about how you can take advantage of our Free Sober Ride Program this Labor Day, please feel free to contact us online or call (713) 597-3241.

