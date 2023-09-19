Elon Musk says Twitter, now X, is moving to small monthly subscription, report says

FILE - Twitter, now X. Corp, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk poses prior to his talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, May 15, 2023 at the Elysee Palace in Paris. While shaky and skewered by critics, Twitters forum for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to announce his presidential run nevertheless underscored the platforms unmistakable shift to the right under new owner Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, Pool, File)

Elon Musk discussed his plans for X, formerly known as Twitter during a livestream on Monday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, including the possibility of a “small monthly subscription.”

According to CNBC, Musk did not say how much the new plan would cost users of the social network, or what features would include.

Musk added that the monthly subscription would be used “to combat the vast armies of bots” on the platform.

Musk claimed during the livestream with Prime Minister Netanyahu that he now has 500 million “monthly subscribers” who generate up to 200 million posts per day.

After acquiring the social media network, Musk implemented massive staff cuts plus other major changes to the platform while also running Tesla as CEO, according to CNBC.

