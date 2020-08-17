Ask 2: My electricity bill has a 60-cent charge for the Electricity Relief Program. Is this legit?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston..

The question: My electricity bill has a $0.60 charge for the Electricity Relief Program. Is this legit?

The answer: Yes. (Even I had to look at my own bill).

The Texas COVID-19 Electricity Relief Program, or CERP, was designed to provide assistance to residents who cannot pay their bills due to financial hardship, protecting them from disconnection, according to the Texas Public Utilities Commission.

All Texas residents and businesses with an average use of 1,200 KwH a month are charged a small fee between 40 to 60 cents a month as a contribution to the program.

The charge should show up as “Electricity Relief Program charge” on your bill.

To learn more about the Texas CERP, click here.

