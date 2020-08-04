H-E-B issues recall for premade blue cheese salmon burgers

HOUSTON – H-E-B issued a voluntary all-store recall Tuesday for its blue cheese salmon burgers because of an undeclared allergen.

According to the recall, the burgers contain wheat, which is not declared on the label.

The burgers affected by the recall were sold behind the seafood counter, in the seafood department and at the “Meal Simple” area in stores.

The following products with dates up to and including Aug. 3, 2020, were affected:

UPC Item description 23757500000 MEAL SIMPLE SC SAL BURGER BLUE CHS 2CT 23759000000 MEAL SIMPLE SC SAL BURGER WILD BLUE CHS 23725500000 SALMON/BURGER BLUE CHEESE TP 22528700000 SALMON/BURGER BLUE CHEESE 23731100000 SALMON/BURGER WILD BLUE CHS TP 23711100000 SALMON/BURGER WILD BLUE CHEESE

There have been no reports of illness and all products have been pulled from the shelves.

According to the news release, the affected products can be returned to the store for a full refund.

People who have more questions can contact H-E-B Customer Relations at 855-432-4438 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.