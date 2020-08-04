H-E-B issues recall for premade blue cheese salmon burgers

HOUSTON – H-E-B issued a voluntary all-store recall Tuesday for its blue cheese salmon burgers because of an undeclared allergen.
According to the recall, the burgers contain wheat, which is not declared on the label.
The burgers affected by the recall were sold behind the seafood counter, in the seafood department and at the “Meal Simple” area in stores.
The following products with dates up to and including Aug. 3, 2020, were affected:
|UPC
|Item description
|23757500000
|MEAL SIMPLE SC SAL BURGER BLUE CHS 2CT
|23759000000
|MEAL SIMPLE SC SAL BURGER WILD BLUE CHS
|23725500000
|SALMON/BURGER BLUE CHEESE TP
|22528700000
|SALMON/BURGER BLUE CHEESE
|23731100000
|SALMON/BURGER WILD BLUE CHS TP
|23711100000
|SALMON/BURGER WILD BLUE CHEESE
There have been no reports of illness and all products have been pulled from the shelves.
According to the news release, the affected products can be returned to the store for a full refund.
People who have more questions can contact H-E-B Customer Relations at 855-432-4438 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.