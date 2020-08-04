89ºF

H-E-B issues recall for premade blue cheese salmon burgers

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli, Digital News Editor

H-E-B issued a voluntary all-store recall Tuesday for its Blue Cheese Salmon Burgers because of an undeclared allergen.
HOUSTONH-E-B issued a voluntary all-store recall Tuesday for its blue cheese salmon burgers because of an undeclared allergen.

According to the recall, the burgers contain wheat, which is not declared on the label.

The burgers affected by the recall were sold behind the seafood counter, in the seafood department and at the “Meal Simple” area in stores.

The following products with dates up to and including Aug. 3, 2020, were affected:

UPCItem description
23757500000MEAL SIMPLE SC SAL BURGER BLUE CHS 2CT
23759000000MEAL SIMPLE SC SAL BURGER WILD BLUE CHS
23725500000SALMON/BURGER BLUE CHEESE TP
22528700000SALMON/BURGER BLUE CHEESE
23731100000SALMON/BURGER WILD BLUE CHS TP
23711100000SALMON/BURGER WILD BLUE CHEESE

There have been no reports of illness and all products have been pulled from the shelves.

According to the news release, the affected products can be returned to the store for a full refund.

People who have more questions can contact H-E-B Customer Relations at 855-432-4438 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

