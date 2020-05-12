Don’t toss those loyalty bucks and cash you earned. You may still be able to use them

HOUSTON – Got some expired store bucks or rewards cash sitting around stapled to a receipt or in your inbox that you haven’t been able to spend since malls and retailers shut down? You may want to hold on to them. Even if they have expired, most retailers will still let you use them.

Don’t throw out that long CVS receipt just yet. Those Extra Bucks you’ve earned may still be worth some cash.

According to its website, CVS Rewards with expiration dates between March 15, 2020 and April 30, 2020 that have not been redeemed, will be reissued to customers. And then customers will have 30 days to use them online or in-store.

Customers with Macy’s Star Money that expired on March 1 will now have time to redeem the rewards until at least July 1, 2020.

Customers with Kohl’s Cash and "Yes to You” rewards from March and April, can now use them through May 31st.

All unused JC Penney rewards earned prior to April 1, 2020, have been extended an additional 90 days.

Still need info on rewards from a specific store? Most have a section dedicated to coronavirus on their websites. If you have trouble finding the information, Google the store name, the name of the reward program and coronavirus. It should take you right to a page that shows you the store’s policy.