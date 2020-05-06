Southwest announces summer fare sale. Here is where you can travel to for under $100.

Southwest Airlines’ summer fare sale is happening now.

Travelers who book flights now through May 7 can find deals as low as $49 one-way to some destinations for travel dates between May 19 through October 30.

For as low as $49 one-way, travelers flying out of Hobby Airport can travel to these destinations outside of Texas.

Little Rock, AR

Memphis, TN

Oklahoma City, OK

Tulsa, OK

For as low as $79 one-way, travelers flying out of Hobby Airport can travel to these destinations outside of Texas.

Atlanta, GA

Birmingham, AL

Kansas City, MO

Nashville, TN

Panama City Beach, FL

St. Louis, MO

For as low as $99 one-way, travelers flying out of Hobby Airport can travel to these destinations outside of Texas.

Albuquerque, NM

Charleston, SC

Charlotte, NC

Chicago (Midway), IL

Denver, CO

Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Indianapolis, IN

Jacksonville, FL

Louisville, KY

Omaha, NE

Orlando, FL

Tampa, FL

For promotion details, visit Southwest special offers page on its website.