Southwest announces summer fare sale. Here is where you can travel to for under $100.

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

(Southwest Airlines / via CNN)

Southwest Airlines’ summer fare sale is happening now.

Travelers who book flights now through May 7 can find deals as low as $49 one-way to some destinations for travel dates between May 19 through October 30.

For as low as $49 one-way, travelers flying out of Hobby Airport can travel to these destinations outside of Texas.

  • Little Rock, AR
  • Memphis, TN
  • Oklahoma City, OK
  • Tulsa, OK

For as low as $79 one-way, travelers flying out of Hobby Airport can travel to these destinations outside of Texas.

  • Atlanta, GA
  • Birmingham, AL
  • Kansas City, MO
  • Nashville, TN
  • Panama City Beach, FL
  • St. Louis, MO

For as low as $99 one-way, travelers flying out of Hobby Airport can travel to these destinations outside of Texas.

  • Albuquerque, NM
  • Charleston, SC
  • Charlotte, NC
  • Chicago (Midway), IL
  • Denver, CO
  • Ft. Lauderdale, FL
  • Indianapolis, IN
  • Jacksonville, FL
  • Louisville, KY
  • Omaha, NE
  • Orlando, FL
  • Tampa, FL

For promotion details, visit Southwest special offers page on its website.

