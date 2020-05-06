Southwest announces summer fare sale. Here is where you can travel to for under $100.
Southwest Airlines’ summer fare sale is happening now.
Travelers who book flights now through May 7 can find deals as low as $49 one-way to some destinations for travel dates between May 19 through October 30.
For as low as $49 one-way, travelers flying out of Hobby Airport can travel to these destinations outside of Texas.
- Little Rock, AR
- Memphis, TN
- Oklahoma City, OK
- Tulsa, OK
For as low as $79 one-way, travelers flying out of Hobby Airport can travel to these destinations outside of Texas.
- Atlanta, GA
- Birmingham, AL
- Kansas City, MO
- Nashville, TN
- Panama City Beach, FL
- St. Louis, MO
For as low as $99 one-way, travelers flying out of Hobby Airport can travel to these destinations outside of Texas.
- Albuquerque, NM
- Charleston, SC
- Charlotte, NC
- Chicago (Midway), IL
- Denver, CO
- Ft. Lauderdale, FL
- Indianapolis, IN
- Jacksonville, FL
- Louisville, KY
- Omaha, NE
- Orlando, FL
- Tampa, FL
For promotion details, visit Southwest special offers page on its website.
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.