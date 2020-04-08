Today’s Goal: Consumer Expert Amy Davis takes you step-by-step oh how to lower your cell phone bill

HOUSTON – Cell phone carriers change their plans and promotions all the time. If you haven’t checked to see what your carrier and competing phone companies are charging lately, it’s time to do some research.

Follow these steps to lower your phone in an hour:

Pull up or print out your most recent phone bill so you can see what you pay and how much data, texts and minutes you use. Go to My Rate Plan and/ or Whistle Out to check the rates of every plan offered in your area. You may even find your own cell phone company has a plan for less than what you pay. They won’t call you up and tell you about it, but if you call them, they will switch you to the cheaper plan. Armed with the new information, call your carrier. Tell them you need to lower your phone bill and that you’ve found you could pay less with ABC cell company. All of the big carriers offer employee discounts and savings for state, federal, military, teachers and students. They can drop the price of your monthly bill by 15 to 20 percent. Ask about these discounts. Signing up for autopay can pay off. Both Sprint and T-Mobile will give you at least $5 off your bill each month if you let them automatically deduct your payment from your bank account or debit card.

Don't be afraid to switch to a lesser-known discount carrier. Many are actually the little brothers and sisters of the big wireless companies. Boost Mobile and Virgin Mobile are both owned by Sprint.

Boost is currently offering four unlimited lines for $25 each per month. When you sign up now, you will also get a mobile hotspot. Cricket Wireless is owned by AT&T. Right now you can get 2 GB of high-speed data and unlimited talk and text for $15 a month. Metro PCS is owned by T-Mobile. The smaller, cheaper carriers share the same network as their parent companies. The only thing that’s smaller is the price you’ll pay.

Let me know how you do. I want to hear about your savings! Send me your stories at adavis@kprc.com.