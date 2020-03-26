83ºF

KPRC 2 consumer expert Amy Davis has unexpected guest while practicing social distancing

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Humor, Consumer
We’re practicing social distancing here at KPRC 2, and consumer expert Amy Davis had a special guest on March 26, 2020.
HOUSTON – We’re practicing social distancing here at KPRC 2, and consumer expert Amy Davis had a special guest on Wednesday morning’s show.

Amy’s daughter Piper graced viewers with her presence as her mom gave consumer advice to viewers.

The moment was not only adorable but hilarious as anchors Taniya Wright and Owen Conflenti giggled at Piper’s unexpected debut.

We all agree, Taniya -- “You need to smile in times like this.”

