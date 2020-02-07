AAA report: Gas prices expected to fall under $2 per gallon next week

SAN ANTONIO – Attention Texas drivers! If you’re looking to save more money at the pump, you’re in luck!

A study from AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch says motorists are paying less to fill up their gas tanks in the state, and as early as next week, prices may be even lower than $2 per gallon.

The statewide gas price average in Texas is currently $2.11, which is five cents less than this day last week and thirteen cents more than on this day last year, AAA reports.

Gas prices expected to drop into February

Out of all the cities in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most for gas, at an average of $2.38 per gallon, while drivers in Sherman/Denison are paying the least for gas, at $1.96 per gallon, according to the study.

AAA says crude oil prices are also less expensive, costing $10 less a barrel compared to the beginning of this year.

Gas is expected to cost less than $2 a gallon at gas stations in every state in the South and Southeast, except in Florida, AAA reports.

This story was originally published by KPRC sister website, KSAT.