$20K ‘ultra-luxe’ Valentine’s Day stay offered at Houston hotel: This is what you get

HOUSTON – An “ultra-luxe” experience that costs $20,000 is being offered at a Houston hotel for Valentine’s Day.

The Post Oak Hotel package includes a one-night stay in the hotel’s 5,000-square-foot Presidential Suite, complete with a living area, dining area, fitness room, outdoor terrace and private elevator access. The duo can request airport transportation in style by riding in a Rolls-Royce Phantom or opt for a nighttime helicopter tour of the picturesque Houston skyline.

The Valentine’s Package also includes two monogrammed robes to unwind in Texas’ only Forbes Five-Star Spa, where the couple will experience two In-Skin treatments and two Royal-Lomi Massages.

During their stay, the couple will enjoy a private sunset dinner and wine pairing on the Presidential Suite’s outdoor terrace with the property’s award-winning Executive Chef Jean-Luc Royere and Master Sommelier Keith Goldston. Breakfast in bed will be delivered to the room plus a $250 credit to redeem towards room service or Bloom & Bee. The package also features customizable HERO’ silk robes, and a $500 shopping credit to 29° North, the property’s luxury multi-brand boutique, to find the perfect gift.

The package is available throughout February.

Two other packages are available for $15,000 and $5,000. Call The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston for more information. https://www.thepostoakhotel.com/