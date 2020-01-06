5 hidden travel fees you should watch out for

ORLANDO, Fla. – Before you start planning for your summer vacation, here are some things you need to look out for.

Using frequent flyer miles might sound like a good idea to reduce plane ticket prices but be cautious of late-booking fees if you book a flight leaving in a few days or weeks.

Getting a rental car? Make sure not to go through cashless toll booths without a car-mounted pass. Some car rental companies can charge you a transponder fee, which can run $5 a day, and an administration fee, which can run $10 to $15. So, a $.50 toll can cost you $20.

Found a great hotel deal? Be aware that some third-party websites will give you an advertised price upfront, but then later add hotel resort fees that cover amenities.

Thinking of skipping the hotel and going for alternative housing? Sites like Airbnb that offer homes for a vacation stay, charge a lower nightly rate, but then may charge a cleaning and daily parking fee.