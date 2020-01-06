5 hidden travel fees you should watch out for
ORLANDO, Fla. – Before you start planning for your summer vacation, here are some things you need to look out for.
- Using frequent flyer miles might sound like a good idea to reduce plane ticket prices but be cautious of late-booking fees if you book a flight leaving in a few days or weeks.
- Getting a rental car? Make sure not to go through cashless toll booths without a car-mounted pass. Some car rental companies can charge you a transponder fee, which can run $5 a day, and an administration fee, which can run $10 to $15. So, a $.50 toll can cost you $20.
- Found a great hotel deal? Be aware that some third-party websites will give you an advertised price upfront, but then later add hotel resort fees that cover amenities.
- Thinking of skipping the hotel and going for alternative housing? Sites like Airbnb that offer homes for a vacation stay, charge a lower nightly rate, but then may charge a cleaning and daily parking fee.
- Cruises always seem tempting with their all-inclusive deals, but make sure to find out what is included in the “all-inclusive.” Often drinks are not included.
