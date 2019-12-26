Tips to help you make the most of your gift return or exchange

The day after Christmas is one of the busiest of the year for retailers as customers look to return the gift they didn’t really want after all.

In fact, experts told NBC News that three out of four people who got a gift for Christmas want to take it back to the store.

Retail analysts predict about $100 billion in returns or exchanges will happen this year. That’s up 10% from last year.

Here are a few tips to help you navigate the wild world of returns and exchanges:

Know the window

Many retailers like Best Buy, Macy’s and Overstock.com have extended their windows for returns to accommodate the holidays.

Target stands out with a standard 90-day return policy. At R.E.I., you have a full year.

Some specialty items have different deadlines as well.

Don’t forget the receipt; leave the tags alone

Many retailers require a receipt in order to make a return or exchange. Some stores also require you to present an identification card, especially when the customer doesn’t have the receipt.

Also, don’t take the tags off of an item until you decide you want to keep it. Some retailers won’t take returns if the tags have been removed.

Get a tracking number

If you’re returning a gift through the mail, always get a tracking number so you know when your return made it back to the retailer.

UPS predicts the peak shipping day will be Jan. 2, which they call National Return Day. The shipping company estimates nearly 2 million packages will be shipped this year. That’s up 26% from last year.