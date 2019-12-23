4 tips on how to fly with gifts

HOUSTON – Millions of people will be flying home to celebrate the holidays with loved ones this week, and many will be bringing gifts along for the ride.

Gift-wrapping expert Alton DuLaney, also the Houston Airport System’s Curator of Public Art, said that process should be fun, not challenging.

“Remember, the holidays are a celebration,” DuLaney said. “Gift-giving should be fun to give, fun to get, fun to wrap and fun to open.”

DuLaney offered to wrap gifts for passengers at Bush Intercontinental Airport on Monday afternoon.

“We’re taking away the holiday stress and spreading holiday cheer,” he said.

If you plan to travel with gifts, DuLaney offers these pointers:

1. Use a two-part box

DuLaney urges travelers to wrap the top of the box and the bottom of the box separately, so Transportation Security Administration agents can still open the gifts for inspection.

2. Wait for the bow

“Put the bow on after you get where you’re going so you don’t squish it in transit,” DuLaney said.

3. Think outside the box

DuLaney recommends using a cookie tin instead of a box or a stocking instead of a gift bag.

“The stocking elevates it to the next level,” he said. “It’s an iconic item that adds a little more.”

4. Travel with scotch tape

DuLaney said people can wrap a gift using a Starbucks bag or newspaper if they don’t have access to wrapping paper.