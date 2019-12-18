Here’s what you should get your furry friend for Christmas

Pet parents will spend a record amount on their furry kids this year.

According to Rover.com, 80% of pets will be getting gifts this holiday season. A growing number of pet owners are opting for high-end accessories like these:

The Furbo is a two-way interactive camera the costs about $134. It dispenses treats while you are away. You can make video calls to see and talk to your pet remotely.

Wickedbone is a $100 smart toy you can control through an app. It also has auto-play and manual controls.

The Whistle 3 can keep tabs on troublemakers with GPS and activity tracking. It’s $100 dollars for the device and $10 dollars a month for the GPS feature.

While you're including your pets in the holiday festivities, you still have to be careful.

Keep treats out of reach. Chocolate and an artificial sweetener called xylitol are toxic to animals.

Plants like poinsettias, holly, mistletoe and lilies should also be kept away from pets.