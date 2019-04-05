10 babies' deaths prompt warning for Fisher-Price Rock 'N Play

HOUSTON - Ten babies have died since 2015 in the Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play, according to a warning issued about the popular products on Friday.

In the warning, the Consumer Product Safety Commission and Fisher-Price said babies rolled over in the product and died.

A recall has not been issued for the product.

The warning reads: "According to medical literature, infants typically begin rollover behaviors at 3 months. The CPSC is aware of 10 infant deaths in the Rock ‘n Play that have occurred since 2015, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side, while unrestrained. All 10 infants were 3 months or older. Because deaths continue to occur, CPSC is recommending consumers stop use of the product by three months of age, or as soon as an infant exhibits rollover capabilities. CPSC has previously warned consumers to use restraints in infant inclined sleep products."

The alert continues: "Fisher-Price warns consumers to stop using the product when infants can roll over, but the reported deaths show that some consumers are still using the product when infants are capable of rolling and without using the three point harness restraint."

The alert concludes with a reminder to create a safe sleep environment for babies, wherever they sleep -- whether a crib, bassinet, play yard, or inclined sleeper: Never add blankets, pillows, stuffed toys, or other items to the environment and always place infants to sleep on their backs.

