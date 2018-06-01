You can fish for free in Texas on Saturday

HOUSTON - If you like to fish but don’t have a license, then Saturday is your day.

According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, anglers can cast into any public body of water in the state without a license Saturday.

The department is also hosting several free events across the state as part of the tradition that kicks off National Fishing and Boating Week.

