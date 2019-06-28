What you need to know about the reopening of Houston's Spaghetti Warehouse

HOUSTON - After flooding during Harvey, Houston’s iconic Spaghetti Warehouse closed its doors, but not even a catastrophic natural disaster can keep the restaurant down.

The restaurant – to be renamed Warehouse 72 – has officially announced when the new location is expected to open.

Here is what you need to know about the Warehouse 72 grand opening:

Why the name change?

The new restaurant name pays tribute to 1972, which is the year Spaghetti Warehouse opened in Dallas.

Where will it be located?

Instead of a repurposed warehouse in downtown, the new restaurant will be inside an 8,650 square-foot space at the Marq*E Entertainment Center in Katy.

What can you expect to find at the new location?

According to the Warehouse 72 website, the new restaurant will be “A modern bistro, with exciting and diverse flavors, a mixture of Italian and Mediterranean dishes,” but don’t worry, the Spaghetti Warehouse classics will still be available. The main dining room will also be available as a banquet space for multiple types of functions.

What is the vision for the new location?

On the website, the new location is described as “a place where food and atmosphere; the individual and community; would come together to share in an unforgettable experience. An experience that fosters creativity and culture. A place where food brings everyone together through the purity of its ingredients; locally sourced and made into delectable dishes that entice you to eat off your plate. For us, WAREHOUSE 72 is more than a restaurant, it’s a movement.”

When is the restaurant going to open?

Warehouse 72 has officially announced the restaurant will be opening in August 2019.

Two years after the flooding of Spaghetti Warehouse, we are building a completely new concept rebirthed from the ashes of the old. A place where new generations can celebrate good times and new memories can be made! 😄 Tag a friend that is excited for Warehouse 72 to open up! Posted by Warehouse 72 on Thursday, June 27, 2019

Visit the Warehouse 72 website for more details about the opening.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.