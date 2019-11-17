WeekHack: President Trump plans Texas visit, TEA holds forum on HISD takeover and more

Copyright 2019 CNN

HOUSTON - Take a look at some of the most significant Houston-area events, meetings and stories happening in the week ahead. This week, we also sprinkled in a couple state and national stories we thought you should know about.

Government, politics and education

TEA will hold community informational meetings to provide information about the state takeover of HISD. Community members are invited to attend and get their questions answered. The agency will hold two public meetings on Thursday, Nov. 21, one at the Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center at 1:30 p.m. and the other at Chavez High School at 6 p.m.

Montgomery County officials will issue a resolution declaring county a Texas Gun Sanctuary

The Montgomery County Commissioner's Court added an unusual item to its Tuesday, Nov. 19 agenda: a resolution to declare Montgomery County aTexas a Gun Sanctuary. More than 200 counties in the United States are Gun Sanctuary counties. There are eleven gun sanctuary counties in Texas. Montgomery County would be the largest, by population, to become a Gun Sanctuary County in Texas.

The fifth Democratic presidential debate

Ten Democratic presidential hopefuls will take the stage at the fifth debate of the 2020 presidential primary Wednesday, Oct. 20, from 9 to 11 p.m. ET in Atlanta. Notably, Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro will not grace the debate stage. O'Rourke dropped out of the race earlier this month and Castro did not qualify for the debate.

Harris County Public Health unveils $2 million opioid overdose prevention program

Harris County Public Health will unveil its $2 million opioid overdose prevention program on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at the county's public health building. According to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, in 2018, almost half of all drug overdose deaths in Harris County involved opioids, and drug overdose is the leading cause of accidental death in the county.

Monday, Nov. 18 will mark the 20th year since the tragic 1999 bonfire collapse that killed 12 Aggies and injured 27 others. Aggies and university officials will gather at the bonfire memorial at 2:42 a.m. for a ceremony honoring the Aggies who lost their lives.

President Trump will Travel to Austin to visit Apple's manufacturing plant

President Donald Trump will tour Apple's Austin manufacturing plant on Wednesday, Nov. 20

CFISD holds special board meeting

The Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District Board of Trustees will convene in Special-Called Board Meeting on Monday, November 18, 2019, in the Boardroom of the Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District Instructional Support Center, located at 10300 Jones Road, Houston, Texas.

Family fun

Discovery Green

Discovery Green will kick off the holiday season with Frostival 2019, a park-wide celebration featuring all things ice, from carving to sculptures to skating. The free, family-friendly event will run from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.

Sports

Getty Images LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 03: Jahleel Addae of Houston Texans celebrates a interception with his teammates during the NFL game between Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on November 03, 2019 in London, England. (Photo… Houston Texans fans, break out your jerseys and gear up for a showdown with the Indianapolis colts on Thursday, Nov. 21 at the NRG Stadium.

AP Photo/David J. Phillip Houston Rockets' Russell Westbrook (0) goes up for a shot against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in Houston.

Red Nation, rejoice! You're in for a week packed with Rockets baseball games. Gear up for a four-game week beginning with a matchup against the Portland Trailblazers on Monday, Nov. 18. Next up, the Rockets go up against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, Nov. 20. Then, the Rockets have a game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, Nov. 22. A game against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, Nov. 24 rounds out the week.







