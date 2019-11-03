WeekHack: Election Day, Astroworld Fest, Galleria tree lighting among this week's Houston happenings

Astroworld Fest

HOUSTON - Take a look at some of the most significant Houston-area events, business openings and stories happening in the week ahead.

Business and government

Election Day

Getty Images TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls…

Early voting for the Nov. 5 election ended Friday, so if you want to cast your ballot in the 2019 election you’ll have to get out and vote on Tuesday, Nov. 5. During this election, Houston voters will cast ballots for mayor, several city council seats, a transportation bond issue, 10 proposed amendments to the state constitution and more. On Election Day, polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Click here to look at sample ballot.

Whole Foods Houston’s newest Whole Foods location will open in Midtown at 8 a.m. on Thursday, November 7. Located at 515 Elgin Street, the new 40,400-square-foot grocery store will have a juice bar, and a wide selection of hot and cold food bars featuring salad, soup wells, pizza, rotisserie chickens, sushi, sandwiches and tacos.

Festivals and family fun

Astroworld Fest The second annual Astroworld Festival will return to NRK Park on Saturday, Nov. 9. The festival, created by Houston native rapper Travis Scott, will recreate the seasonally themed park known as Astroworld that closed its doors over a decade ago.

The Bayou City’s biggest mall will kick off the holiday season with the lighting of a massive Christmas tree featuring 450,000 twinkling lights and 5,000 ornaments. During the 45-minute ceremony, Gyth Rigdon, runner-up from Season 16 of The Voice will perform. Then, a skating Santa will light the 55-foot tree. The event will culminate in a festive fireworks display.

The Big Bounce America

From Friday, Nov. 8 through Sunday, Nov. 17, head to the Big Bounce America inflatable theme park for a one-of-a-kind adventure. Attractions include the official Guinness World Record holder for World's Biggest Bounce House, America’s biggest inflatable obstacle course and an inflatable space-themed wonderland featuring a maze and a ball pit. The attraction offers for bouncers of all ages.

Sports

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images Eric Gordon #10 of the Houston Rockets plays the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center on November 13, 2018, in Denver, Colorado. Red nation, rejoice! You’re in for a week packed with basketball games. Gear up for a triple dose of the Houston Rockets this week. On Monday, Nov. 4, the team will go head to head against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum in Memphis. Come Wednesday, the Rockets will be back on home turf for a game against the Golden State Warriors at the Toyota Center. The Rockets will face off with the Chicago Bulls at United Center in Chicago on Saturday, Nov. 6.



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.