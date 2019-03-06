Website ranks Houston's top 10 neighborhoods to live in

HOUSTON - Think your neighborhood is the best in the Houston area? One website has data that may just prove it.

Niche.com is a website that allows you to search for schools, companies and neighborhoods so you can find the one that best suits you.

Wednesday, the website's list of top 10 places to live in Houston was released.

The list was created by factoring in things like crime rate, cost of living and the quality of schools. According to the website, Niche.com collected its own data from several different outlets like the U.S. Census.

Here are the top 10:

1. Greatwood

2. Cinco Ranch

3. New Territory

4. The Woodlands

5. Memorial

6. Sugar Land

7. University Place

8. Clear Lake

9. Spring Valley Village

10. Braeswood

Greatwood ranked No. 1 not only in Houston but also as the best place to raise a family in Texas.

To see the entire list go to Niche.com.

