Veterans job fair being held Thursday at Minute Maid Park

HOUSTON - Veterans and their spouses can meet with companies looking to hire them Thursday at Minute Maid Park.

Recruit Military, a group aimed at connecting employers with veterans, is holding a job fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Organizers said more than 75 employers will be on site. The goal is to hire hundreds of veterans, military members who are transitioning from service and their spouses.

American GI Forum will also be at the fair to help with career services and offer business attire to those in need. However, supplies are limited.

For more information, go to RecruitMilitary.com.

