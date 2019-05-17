Top Houston news: Trio linked to 6 area Walgreens robberies; Wild tiger owner arrested; more

Here's what you need to know about what's happening in Houston.

Texas police tried to arrest a black man in his own yard after misidentifying him

"You don't know my name, so how can you tell me I have a warrant in Louisiana?" a Houston man asked an officer in a now viral-video.

Texas Equusearch suspends search for 4-year-old Maleah Davis

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - Texas Equusearch has suspended the search for 4-year-old Maleah Davis.

Three Brothers Bakery loses Kosher license after 70 years

On the eve of their 70th anniversary last week, the popular Houston bakery was preparing to celebrate when its owners received notice it had lost its Kosher certification.

Tiger owner arrested for leaving wild cat caged at vacant Houston house

ABC was interviewing the owner of a tiger that was left at a house in southeast Houston when police showed up and arrested her.

Trio linked to 6 Houston-area Walgreens robberies, deputies say

Three people have been arrested after a crime spree around Harris County, according to deputies.

