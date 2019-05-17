Top Houston news: Teen driver killed, brother injured in crash; 1 arrested for shots fired; more

Missed the the most recent top news in Houston? Read on for everything you need to know.

18-year-old driver killed, little brother hospitalized in I-10 crash that split car in two

Police were the first to find the wreckage early Monday morning.

Nearly 100 charged in immigration marriage scam

An investigation by U. S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE), Homeland Security Investigations Houston, and U. S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Houston, has resulted in a 206-count indictment criminally charging 96 people in a large-scale marriage fraud scheme.

Woman dies in fiery crash in north Houston overnight

Two tow truck drivers passing by rushed to help put out the flames as Houston firefighters arrived at the scene.

Man arrested after firing shots outside Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital in NE Houston, police say

The man pulled up to the middle of the parking lot, grabbed a gun and started shooting into the air at the hospital in NE Houston, authorities say.

Cleanup efforts continue in Houston Ship Channel as products being recovered from crash

The cleanup continues in the Houston Ship Channel after a ship crashed into two barges on Friday.

