Top Houston news: 2-year-old dropped off at fire station; mother of 4 found stabbed to death; more

2-year-old boy dropped off at fire station in southwest Houston

The woman told police she had nowhere else to go after she said she and her son were turned away from a shelter.

Read the full story on ABC13 Houston.

Mother of four found stabbed to death in Houston home

MOTHER MURDERED: Four children are now without their mother after someone stabbed her to death while they were at school.

Read the full story on ABC30 Action News.

Woman claims she found hidden camera inside west Houston gas station bathroom

The woman said the store's owner offered her $700 to not file any charges or take the suspect to court.

Read the full story on KHOU.

