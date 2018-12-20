Time to celebrate, Houston! KPRC-TV turns 70!

HOUSTON - On Jan. 1, 2019, KPRC Channel 2 celebrates its 70th anniversary as the first television station in Houston!

The on-air celebration of our past, present and future begins Thursday and will extend throughout the month of January.

The celebration will highlight KPRC's 70 years in Houston on-air as well as on all digital platforms, including a special 70th anniversary section on Click2Houston.com. On-air highlights include historic news stories, remembrances and some surprise guests from our illustrious past.

Of course, one of KPRC's most historic firsts was working with NASA to broadcast Neil Armstrong becoming the first human to step on the moon during the Apollo 11 spaceflight on July 20, 1969.

Among the many firsts for KPRC-TV:

The first Houston television station to hire female reporters

The first Houston television station to use weather radar

The first Houston television station to go “live” from the scene

The first Houston television station to hire African-American reporters

The first Houston television station to hire female sportscasters

Originally signing on as KLEE-TV, the station's call letters were changed to KPRC for Kotton Port Rail Center, a reference to a major portion of Houston’s business at the time.

Purchased by the Hobby family in 1950, KPRC went on to become the first television station in Houston to broadcast color pictures as part of the NBC television network in 1955.

"As Houston's first television station, we are proud to take a moment to look back on the trails we've blazed, celebrate the people who got us here, and set our sights on the future," KPRC 2 Vice President/General Manager Jerry Martin said. "We look forward to celebrating many more years of service to our Houston community."

KPRC Channel 2 is the NBC affiliate for Houston, TX. The station is owned by The Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC) and is one of seven in the television division along with WDIV Detroit, WKMG Orlando, KSAT San Antonio, WSLS Roanoke and WJXT & WCWJ in Jacksonville. KPRC has long been an innovator as the first television station in Houston and the 12th in the nation. KPRC was the first in Houston to broadcast in color and the station that beamed Neil Armstrong's famous words "one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind" across the world. KPRC's innovative spirit continues to this day through communications advances and community partnerships. Other KPRC properties include Click2Houston.com and MeTV.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.