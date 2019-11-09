The coffee lover's guide to The Woodlands

HOUSTON - These places get it right - from a plain cup of jo to a nitro cold brew, there's a menu packed with caffeine classics and specialty coffee creation at each Woodlands-area shop. Sip a rosemary maple latte, try a kick-butt cortado or opt for something simpler like a black cup of coffee (if it ain't broke, why fix it?). Wherever you go, you're guaranteed to quench your coffee craving.

Blue Door Coffee Company

Start your morning hustle on a high note at Blue Door Coffee Company. Snag something simple like a cappuccino or opt for something rarer like the rosemary maple latte. In the mood for tea? Consider ordering the iced butterfly tea, the cafe's signature beverage. The coffee shops also offers a selection of breakfast and lunch items including, biscuits, quiches, avocado toast, breakfast burritos and sandwiches.

21 Waterway Avenue, The Woodlands, TX 77380

Third Gen Coffee

For a quick caffeine-fix, stop at Third Gen Coffee, a coffeehouse run by third-generation coffee farmers. Keep it classic with a cup of coffee or a cappuccino or, if you're up for the adventure, order a nitro cold brew or a specialty drink like the golden spice latte, a honey latte with cinnamon and turmeric.

25136 Grogans Park Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77380

Momentum Coffee

Hop to this Spring shop for incredible coffee offerings like the maple cardamom latte or the autumn spice latte, packed with cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and clove. This cafe also boasts a massive menu packed with pastries, breakfast tacos, salads and sandwiches.

3555 Rayford Road, Suite 10, Spring, TX 77386

Coco

For decadent coffee beverages, stop by Coco Crepes, Waffles & Coffee. Try the matcha mint chocolate chip latte, an affogato with vanilla gelato, or a pumpkin spice latte. Not enough sugar for you? Turn to the menu for some sweet

6777 Woodlands Parkway, Suite 214, Spring, TX 77382

