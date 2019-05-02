Texas Medical Center to undergo major update

The iconic double-helix structure of DNA is depicted in an artist's rendering of a redesign of the Texas Medical Center.

The Texas Medical Center will be undergoing some major renovations.

According to a news release, the campus located in the heart of Houston will be getting some update features, including a series of green spaces that will span the length of the campus, known as the “DNA necklace.”

The space will be “interlaced with a walkable and drivable street grid, allowing for easy access” and will be lined with restaurants, retail shops and residential opportunities.

“We didn’t want to create an isolated district—we’re creating a hub,” said architect David Manfredi, CEO of Boston-based Elkus Manfredi, the firm designing the campus. “It’s the glue that makes the connections between all these places and creates opportunities for unintended collisions. It’s all about the interaction of institutions, industry and startups.”

TMC News A map of Houston is depicted in an artist's rendering of a redesign planned for the Texas Medical Center.

According to the news release, the redesign will also include individual lab buildings, mixed-use space, a hotel and conference center and institutional research space.

Parking for the center will be underground to “optimize the street-level space for walkability, amenities and communal interactions.”

For more information about the renovations, visit TMC.edu.com.



