Teens pose at Buc-ee's for truly Texas prom photos

A group of teens posed at Buc-ee's for a Texas-style prom photo shoot.

It’s prom season, and while most other teens are heading to parks and green spaces for their prom photo shoots, a group of Katy teens took it to another level.

The teens got glammed up and headed to the Buc-ee’s in Katy for a truly Texas photo session.

They posed with everything from Buc-ee’s iconic beef jerky to the beaver statue in front of the store.

Debbie Cormack Kallina shared photos on her Facebook page with the caption, “Prom pictures at Buc-ee’s. It’s a Texas thang,” and we couldn’t agree more.

Way to embrace your Texas pride, ladies.

