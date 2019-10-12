Take a walk on the wild side with these Woodlands-area trails

W. Goodrich Jones State Forest

HOUSTON - From city routes with post-run brunch and coffee stops to remote trails in swampy wetlands, here are some scenic Woodlands-area trails to tackle if you love the outdoors.

Spring Creek Greenway

Named after the founder of The Woodlands, this 1,700-acre preserve includes a 3-mile bike trail and a 2-mile hiking loop. Access the trails at the Flintridge Drive Trailhead in the village of Indian Springs, 5171 Flintridge Drive.

The Woodlands Township

OK, so this isn’t a trail per se but the river walk offers runners and walkers alike a great way to soak in the elements while enjoying the Woodland’s hottest restaurants and shops. Wander the waterway and then treat yourself to some coffee, food, a little retail therapy or all of it.

Bayou Land Conservancy

The 14-mile trail along Spring Creek takes about eight hours to complete. For a shorter stint outdoors, walk a small segment of the trail. However far you walk, you’ll encounter woodlands, wetlands and abundant wildlife.

USDA

Located about 30 miles north of The Woodlands, this 163,037-acre park packed with loblolly pines, Southern magnolias and yaupon holly boasts some 275 miles of trails. Meander on beginner trails or trek segments of the 129-mile Lone Star Hiking Trail, the state’s longest continuous hiking path. A special note for birdwatchers: Clusters of red-cockaded woodpeckers and eagles, both endangered species, find sanctuary in the park.

W. Goodrich Jones State Forest

This 1,745-acre state forest bordering the Woodlands features nearly 15 miles of trails lined with pines and packed with red-cockaded woodpecker, an endangered species. Take a breezy 3-mile trek on the Sweetleaf Nature Trail or meander onto another trail for an extended experience.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.