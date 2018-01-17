Support Souper Bowl of Caring

HOUSTON - Join KPRC2 in the fight to end hunger! Support the SOUPER BOWL OF CARING through Feb. 4.

You can purchase pre-packed bags of food available at their local H-E-B, Kroger or Randalls or donate at the register between now and Super Bowl Sunday. You can also join the movement to tackle hunger by teaming up with SBOC to host your own food drive with donations going directly to a local food bank, including the Brazos Valley Food Bank, Galveston County Food Bank, Houston Food Bank, Montgomery County Food Bank and local food pantries.

"Hunger is an issue 365 days a year, and it is thanks to our partners and volunteers that we are able to tackle hunger year-round," Souper Bowl of Caring Board Chair, Dr. Judith Craven, said.

"We are proud to team up with an organization that mobilizes the community and champions our mission of leading the fight against hunger," Houston Food Bank President and CEO Brian Greene said. "It's with the help of organizations like SBOC, volunteers and generous Texans that we're able to make a positive difference in the community."

For more information on volunteering, hosting a food drive or donating, visit www.souperbowl.org.

Join the movement socially by using #TackleHungerTX and following @souperbowl on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.