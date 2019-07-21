Super selfie: Here's where you should take your next Houston-themed pic

HOUSTON - Finding that perfect place to take your next selfie that has a unique H-Town flare isn’t always easy, but we’re here to help.

We’ve put together this list and map of some of the most Instagram-worthy places in Houston to take pics. There are even pointers included on some of the locations.

Check out our list and let us know in the comments which spot around town is your favorite.

Booked Design Space

1210 Hawthorne St. - (Hawthorne & Montrose)

Ask for Alex

Lock Bridge

Pedestrian bridge that spans Allen Parkway (near Crosby Street)

Biscuit Paint Wall

1435 Westheimer Road (Westheimer & Mulberry)

Right outside of Sebastian Boileau’s Biscuit Home, a home decor shop, stands a multi-colored wall with the hashtag #BiscuitPaintWall. Visitors can gather and take fun, expressive pictures.

Smither Park

2441 Munger St. (Munger & Hansford)

Dedicated to the memory of John Smith and designed by Dan Phillips, this destination is full of artwork ranging from an amphitheater to a covered pavilion. Each artwork is mosaic and created from recycled material. People looking for an artistic, cultural background can visit the park.

McGovern Centennial Gardens

1500 Hermann Dr. (Hermann & Caroline, across from the Houston Museum of Natural Science)

Selfies with flowers and other scenic backdrops are just a click away in these gardens. The themed garden rooms are situated along a spacious central lawn. The gardens have 490 new trees of more than 50 species, 760 hedge shrubs, 55,000 perennial bulbs, 650 azaleas and 4.5 acres of grass.

"Preservons la Creation"

Fannin & Tuam

The artwork depicts a take on Da Vinci's Sistine Chapel, but instead of touching Adam, this God-like figure is holding a spray paint can. The mural may take center stage in some of your photos, but it surely makes for a special background in a selfie.

Waterwall Park

2800 Post Oak Blvd. (Post Oak & Hidalgo, in the shadow of Williams Tower)

About 11,000 gallons of recirculated water flow down the wall every minute.

Cloud Column

5101 Montrose Blvd. (Montrose and Berthea at the Glassel School of Art)

This is probably one of Houston's most recent additions to the selfie spots in the Bayou City. It was installed in 2018. Some people have given it the nickname "El Frijole," which means the bean in Spanish.

