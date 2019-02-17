Watch KPRC2's series 'Sunday Conversations'

HOUSTON - KPRC2 has launched a new interview series called "Sunday Conversations."

Houston is home to many fascinating people. They live among us and work among us, oftentimes doing great things under the radar.

KPRC2 is putting the spotlight on these Houstonians in our "Sunday Conversations" series.

Watch KPRC Channel 2 News Sundays at 10 a.m. to hear their stories of aspiration and inspiration in their own words.

To see more of the interviews after they air, head over to www.click2houston.com/sunday.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.