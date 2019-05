HOUSTON - This week's Sunday Conversation features Thasunda Brown Duckett, CEO of Chase Consumer Banking.

Last week, Duckett helped open a new bank branch on the University of Houston campus.

Chase also launched a new program to help Houstonians impacted by Hurricane Harvey. You can get more information about the program and how to apply here.

VIDEO: Full Sunday Conversations interview with Thasunda Brown Duckett

