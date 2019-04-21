Sunday Conversations: 5 things to know about Tim Miller

Here are five things to know about Texas EquuSearch and its founder Tim Miller:

Sixteen years after his daughter vanished, Tim Miller founded Texas EquuSearch. The organization, which was formed in the year 2000, started with volunteers on horseback aiding law enforcement with missing person search and recovery efforts. Since then, it has grown and more than 1,000 volunteers now use horses, ATVs, boats, planes, helicopters and more to provide the most thorough searches possible. Texas EquuSearch has been involved in searches in approximately 42 states as well as other countries. The organization says 400 people have been returned safely to their families. Nearly 240 missing persons’ remains have been found. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the group’s efforts are funded solely by donations. Miller says while he initially wanted revenge after his daughter Laura’s 1984 abduction and murder, he says he now is focused on forgiveness and even has a Bible he will present the man he believes killed her if he one day has the opportunity. While the area where 16-year-old Laura Miller and three other women’s bodies were found has been dubbed “the killing fields,” Tim Miller hopes soon it will be known as the “healing fields.” He says plans are in the works to create a memorial park where missing persons from all over will be remembered and honored. Tim Miller has received the prominent “Point of Light” award from President George H.W. Bush’s “Points of Light” Foundation. In 2002, Miller participated in the first ever “White House Conference on Missing, Exploited, and Runaway Children” hosted by President George W. Bush.

