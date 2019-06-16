Sunday Conversations: 5 things to know about Ronnie Killen

Our Sunday Conversation on June 16 is with Ronnie Killen. The acclaimed chef and restaurateur is known for his popular restaurants, but there are many other interesting facts you may not know about him.

Here are 5 Things to Know about Ronnie Killen:

He opened his first restaurant at age 23 (Killen's Kountry BBQ). He attended the renowned Le Cordon Bleu Culinary Institute in London in the late 1990s. He was in the running to become White House chef in 2005. He is a James Beard Award semifinalist. His pastry chef made Princess Diana's wedding cake.



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.