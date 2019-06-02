Sunday Conversations

Sunday Conversations: 5 things to know about Hannah McNair

By Erica Young - News Producer

Our Sunday Conversation for June 2 was with Hannah McNair, a member of one of Houston's most prominent families. Her husband's family owns the Texans, and she plays a major role in its philanthropic efforts.

Aside from being a devoted altruist, McNair is also a wife and mother. But we learned even more about her during our Sunday Conversation.

5 Things About Hannah McNair:

  1. She was born and raised in Houston.
  2. She is a twin. McNair and her twin sister live less than a mile apart. 
  3. In their spare time, Hannah and her husband, Cal, like to watch their children play sports.
  4. The one makeup item she can't live without is: mascara. 
  5. Favorite food(s) she loves to indulge in: Fish, pasta, sushi and Tex-Mex!

