Sunday Conversations: 5 things to know about Elena Marks

Elena Marks, President and CEO of Episcopal Health sits down with KPRC's Owen Conflenti for Sunday Conversations.

President and CEO of the Episcopal Health Foundation Elena Marks sat down with Owen Conflenti for KPRC2’s “Sunday Conversations” series.

Here are five more things to know about her:

Elena Marks earned a Bachelor’s degree from Emory University before completing a law degree from the University of Texas School of Law and a Master’s in Public Health from the University of Texas School of Public Health. She previously served as the Director of Health and Environmental Policy for the City of Houston. After Hurricane Katrina, Marks coordinated the effort to set up a 130,000 square foot health clinic in the George R. Brown Convention Center, where more than 10,000 evacuees were treated. She enjoys Houston’s public spaces where people are just out and together, like Discovery Green and Levy Park. She also loves walking the trails along Houston’s bayous. She tries to eat healthy food but also loves a great hamburger, a really good veggie pizza, and an outstanding salsa. She follows the belief: “all things in moderation.”

You can watch the full interview with Elena Marks below.

VIDEO: Sunday Conversations full interview with Elena Marks

To learn more about the Episcopal Health Foundation and its mission to help low-income and underprivileged communities lead healthier lives, visit their website.

To see more of the interviews after they air, head over to the Sunday Conversations section of our site.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.