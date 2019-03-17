Sunday Conversations: 5 things to know about 'Dirty Jobs'' Mike Rowe

HOUSTON - Mike Rowe is a TV host, writer, narrator, producer, actor and spokesman. He's most known for his TV show "Dirty Jobs", but we learned a lot more about him during our Sunday Conversation.



Here are 5 things to know about Mike Rowe:

His first job was at a United Artist theater. He started as an usher, tearing tickets and making $2.70 an hour. He then worked his way up to bigger jobs and paychecks, first in the concession stand and then as a cashier. Within a year, he was promoted to projectionist for $10 an hour. He once worked at a TV station, KPIX in San Francisco. One of his first "Dirty Job" episodes was in Texas doing an artificial insemination at a brangus operation. He used to sing in the Baltimore Opera. He joined in the 1980's to get his union card but ended up enjoying it and staying longer than expected. The TV shows he's watching right now include "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and "Better Call Saul."

On Labor Day 2008, he launched mikeroweWORKS, a PR campaign designed to reinvigorate the skilled trades. You can learn more about the project here.

