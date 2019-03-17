Sunday Conversations: 5 things to know about 'Dirty Jobs'' Mike Rowe

HOUSTON - Mike Rowe is a TV host, writer, narrator, producer, actor and spokesman. He's most known for his TV show "Dirty Jobs", but we learned a lot more about him during our Sunday Conversation.
Here are 5 things to know about Mike Rowe:
- His first job was at a United Artist theater. He started as an usher, tearing tickets and making $2.70 an hour. He then worked his way up to bigger jobs and paychecks, first in the concession stand and then as a cashier. Within a year, he was promoted to projectionist for $10 an hour.
- He once worked at a TV station, KPIX in San Francisco.
- One of his first "Dirty Job" episodes was in Texas doing an artificial insemination at a brangus operation.
- He used to sing in the Baltimore Opera. He joined in the 1980's to get his union card but ended up enjoying it and staying longer than expected.
- The TV shows he's watching right now include "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and "Better Call Saul."
On Labor Day 2008, he launched mikeroweWORKS, a PR campaign designed to reinvigorate the skilled trades. You can learn more about the project here.
VIDEO: Sunday Conversations: Mike Rowe full interview
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.