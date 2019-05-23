Sunday Conversations: 3 questions, answered about Marine Jimmy Carter

KPRC 2 is saluting our service members throughout the month of May for Military Appreciation Month.

In this week's Sunday Conversation, our focus is a Marine named Jimmy Carter. Jimmy was our Bill Balleza's sniper partner in Vietnam.

If you follow Bill on his KPRC 2 Facebook page, you know he and jimmy remain as close as brothers.

Jimmy Carter, my Marine sniper partner from Vietnam is back in the VA Hospital recovering from additional vascular... Posted by KPRC2 Bill Balleza on Wednesday, April 3, 2019

Bill visits Jimmy often at Houston's VA hospital.

This time, they sat down to discuss the war and their friendship in a moving Sunday Conversation. You can see the full conversation here.

You can watch the story Bill did on Jimmy earlier in the week here.

Here are three questions and answers with Jimmy Carter:

How long have Bill and Jimmy been friends? 51 years.

What kind of jobs has Jimmy had since leaving the marines? Driving 18 wheelers, welder, heavy-equipment

What did Jimmy and Bill do in Vietnam? They were trained as Marine scouts and snipers.

Me and Jimmy Carter in Vietnam in 1968--and this morning at the VA Hospital in Houston. The situation has changed a bit but we're still gung ho Marines! Posted by KPRC2 Bill Balleza on Sunday, July 16, 2017

The Eagle has landed! VA nurses winching my buddy, Jimmy Carter into his wheelchair. Once they install a hospital bed and winch at his house next week, Jimmy will be able to go home after seven months! Jimmy and I were Marine Sniper partners in Vietnam fifty years ago. Posted by KPRC2 Bill Balleza on Saturday, September 23, 2017

Just in time for Christmas, my Marine sniper partner, Jimmy Carter is Home. He spent nearly a year at Houston’s VA... Posted by KPRC2 Bill Balleza on Saturday, December 23, 2017

PHOTOS: Bill Balleza and Jimmy Carter discuss friendship, Vietnam War

