Sunday Conversations: 3 questions, answered about Marine Jimmy Carter

KPRC 2 is saluting our service members throughout the month of May for Military Appreciation Month.
In this week's Sunday Conversation, our focus is a Marine named Jimmy Carter. Jimmy was our Bill Balleza's sniper partner in Vietnam.
If you follow Bill on his KPRC 2 Facebook page, you know he and jimmy remain as close as brothers.
Bill visits Jimmy often at Houston's VA hospital.
This time, they sat down to discuss the war and their friendship in a moving Sunday Conversation. You can see the full conversation here.
You can watch the story Bill did on Jimmy earlier in the week here.
Here are three questions and answers with Jimmy Carter:
How long have Bill and Jimmy been friends? 51 years.
What kind of jobs has Jimmy had since leaving the marines? Driving 18 wheelers, welder, heavy-equipment
What did Jimmy and Bill do in Vietnam? They were trained as Marine scouts and snipers.
PHOTOS: Bill Balleza and Jimmy Carter discuss friendship, Vietnam War
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.