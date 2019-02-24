5 Things to Know about Chris Shepherd

HOUSTON - Houston chef Chris Shepherd is the subject of KPRC2's "Sunday Conversations" for Feb. 24, 2019.

We learned a lot of interesting things about Houston chef and restaurant legend Chris Shepherd:

1. His favorite dish is eggs. He says it's because they are so versatile.

2. When asked about his most famous customer, Shepherd said Chrissy Teigen and John Legend ate at one of his restaurants. He said they were the nicest couple ever.

3. If he were to make a mixed tape, it would include Foo Fighters, Metallica, Billy Squier, Bun B, Paul Wall, Slim Thug and Lyle Lovett.

4. When he has visitors from out of town, the first thing he takes them to eat in Houston is bánh mì.

5. When he has visitors from out of town, the second place he takes them to is Hamilton Shirts to get a shirt made. Shepherd says "there's nothing more Houston than that" as far as clothing goes.

You can watch the full interview with Shepherd below.



Full interview of Sunday Conversations - Chris Shepherd

