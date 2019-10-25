Stranded dolphin found on Padre Island is being rehabilitated in Galveston

Abel the dolphin was discovered stranded at Padre Island National Seashore and was rescued by Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network's Corpus Christi team on Oct. 9, 2019.

HOUSTON - The Texas Mammal Stranding Network (TMMSN) is working with a new dolphin patient in Galveston.

Earlier this month, beach goers discovered a stranded dolphin at the Padre Island National Seashore. The adult, male bottlenose dolphin, going by the name Abel, was rescued by the TMMSN Corpus Christi team.

Abel was discovered in poor body condition with respiratory disease, according to officials at TMMSN. Since being rescued, Abel has been stabilized and taken care of at the Texas State Aquarium's Wildlife Rescue Center.

On Thursday, Abel was transferred to the rehabilitation center in Galveston. Diagnostic testing will be completed to assess the extent of Abel's illness and disease and further care and treatment will be provided, according TMMSN.

