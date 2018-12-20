Shake Shack opens 4th Houston location in Montrose

HOUSTON - If you love a burger and a shake, then you’ve got a new place in Houston to enjoy the mouthwatering pairing.

Shake Shack opened its fourth Houston location Thursday in the Montrose neighborhood at 1002 Westheimer Road, near Montrose Boulevard.

In addition to the expected fare, the newest location will offer the Pie Oh My concrete. That’s a custard-based shake that is blended with a slice of seasonal pie from Fluff Bake Bar. Five percent of the sales from these treats benefits the Houston Humane Society.

The Montrose location is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Shake Shack also has restaurants in Rice Village, the Galleria and Minute Maid Park.

