Yee-haw! Houston Rodeo opens Mutton Bustin' registration

HOUSTON - Registration for one of the cutest events at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is open.

The event happens at NRG Stadium or in The Junction. It features tiny wranglers who try their darndest to stay atop a fluffy sheep as it scampers from one end of a pen to the other.

Those who want to participate in the NRG Stadium event must register in advance. The Junction event is a first-come, first-served event, and parents can sign their kids up when they arrive.

For more information about registration, requirements and cost, go to RodeoHouston.com.

It's hard to believe, but the Houston Rodeo is only four months away. It will run from March 3-22 at NRG Park.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.