What you need to know about Houston Rodeo Parade

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo parade marches through downtown Houston on Feb. 24, 2018.

HOUSTON - Thousands of people will line streets in downtown Houston this weekend for the annual Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo parade.

The event is the culmination of weeklong trail rides from various locations across Southeast Texas to Houston. Each of the rides will participate in the parade that helps kick off rodeo season in the city.

So grab your Stetson and boots. Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s rodeo parade, according to event’s website.

Parade route

The parade will start at 10 a.m. on Walker Street between Houston City Hall and Tranquility Park. From there the parade will travel east on Walker Street and turn south on Travis Street. The parade will turn west on Bell Street, north on Louisiana Street and west on Lamar Street, before ending at the corner of Bagby and Lamar streets.

Road closures

As with any parade, road closures are a necessity. Closures start at 9 a.m. Thursday and end at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Walker (north and south curb lanes) between Smith and I-45 Overpass.

Allen Parkway (inbound, north curb lane) between Taft and Gillette.

Allen Parkway (outbound, south curb lane) between Taft and Gillette.

Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Smith (east curb lane) between Rusk and Walker.

From noon Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday

Sabine Street (east and west curb lanes) between Memorial Drive and Sabine Bridge.

Gillette (east curb lane) at Allen Parkway.

Crosby at W. Dallas.

Heiner at W. Dallas.

From 6 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday

SIDEWALKS: Bell (north sidewalk) between Milam and Louisiana, Louisiana (east sidewalk) between Bell and Clay and Bagby (west sidewalk) between Walker and McKinney.

Saturday from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.

McKinney exit ramp from the North Freeway (I-45).

Allen Parkway north and southbound exit ramps from the Gulf and North Freeways (I-45).

Allen Parkway (inbound) at Shepherd.

Shepherd between Allen Parkway and Memorial Drive.

Walker at Bagby (startline area).

Lamar between Louisiana and Bagby (cone bike lane).

Smith (east curb lane) between Rusk and Walker.

Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Allen Parkway (outbound) at Bagby.

Memorial Drive (inbound) between S. Picnic Loop at Memorial Park and Houston Avenue – one north lane open to Westcott Street.

Bagby (northbound) at Dallas.

Bagby (southbound) at Rusk.

Walker and McKinney between Bagby and Smith.

Walker between Bagby and Sabine Street.

Sabine Street between Memorial Drive (inbound) and Allen Parkway (outbound)

Dallas (two north curb lanes only) between Bagby and Smith.

Andrews Street (north curb lane) between Shaw and Smith-ENPs.

Andrews Street (south curb lane) between I-45 frontage road and Shaw.

Howe (west curb lane) between Andrews Street and Pease.

Shaw (east and west curb lanes) between Clay and Andrews.

Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The parade route is closed to traffic. See the map above for a detailed look at the parade route.

Parking

There are several city parking garages in downtown and the Theater District are available, and costs will vary.

Directions to Theater District parking

From I-45 North

Exit I-10 east to Milam, right on Capitol to Theater District Parking (TDP).

Exit Dallas and take a left on Dallas to parking.

From I-45 South

Exit Scott/Downtown to St. Joseph or Pease, right on northbound streets, left on Capitol to TDP.

Exit at Houston/Memorial, right on Memorial/Rusk to TDP.

From I-10 West

Exit Milam, right on Capitol to TDP.

Take I-45 South, exit Dallas, left on Dallas to parking.

From Highway 59 North

Exit Jackson, right on Congress, left on Milam, right on Capitol to TDP.

Exit I-10 west to I-45 south, exit Dallas, left on Dallas to parking.

From Highway 59 South

Exit Spur 527 to Louisiana, left on Capitol to TDP.

From Highway 288

Exit Polk, left on Polk, right on Louisiana, left on Capitol to TDP.

Directions to Walker and Main Street garage parking

From Highway 59

Exit Capitol Street to Main.

Left on Main and right on Walker Street.

From I-10 West

Accessible from I-10 and I-45 via Smith Street to Rusk, left on Rusk, right on Main, and right on Walker Street.

From I-45 South

From I-45 South of downtown, take Travis Street to Walker Street.

Entrance on Travis just past Walker Street.

Viewing tips

Arrive early to secure a viewing spot along the route.

Downtown streets close starting early on the morning of the parade.

The best places to view the parade are on Louisiana, from Bell to Lamar, Lamar, and from Louisiana to Smith.

Bagby and Walker streets, from Sabine Street to Bagby, will be off-limits for viewing.

Parking: Alley Theater Garage, Lyric Center, 1100 Smith Garage, Theater District Parking, Street Parking, Texas and Smith, Smith and Preston, Smith and Dallas, Smith and Clay, Walker and Main.

The ConocoPhillips Rodeo Run will run the entire parade route and can be seen on Allen Parkway from I-45 to Shepherd/Kirby.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.