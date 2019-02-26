Wear red, white and blue to rodeo to support Armed Forces Appreciation Day

A photo from Armed Forces Appreciation Day 2018 at the Houston Rodeo.

HOUSTON - Men and women of the U.S. military will be celebrated Wednesday at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Armed Forces Appreciation Day at the rodeo honors the brave men and women for their service and dedication.

Visitors attending the rodeo are encouraged to dress in red, white and blue to show their support for current and past military members.

PHOTOS from the 2018 Armed Forces Appreciation Day at the rodeo

In honor of this day, free NRG parking will be available to the following:

Active service members in uniform with a current military ID

Spouse of an active service member with a current military spouse ID

Children of active service personnel under the age of 18

Admission will be available at the NRG Park entrances on Armed Forces Appreciation Day only.

Tickets to the RodeoHouston concert are sold separately.

