This is when the Houston Rodeo will reveal the 2019 concert lineup

Singer-songwriter George Strait performs onstage for the Country Rising Benefit Concert at Bridgestone Arena on November 12, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Country Rising/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - The wait is almost over for fans who are anxiously awaiting the release of this year’s rodeo concert lineup. The Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo told KPRC 2 that the reveal will be made Thursday at 7 p.m.

Many fans are on pins and needles waiting for official word, especially after a photo of a lineup began circulating last week.

The lineup stirred up a lot of buzz and speculation. The rodeo would not confirm or deny that it’s the real calendar of performers, but we’ll know for sure after the big announcement Thursday evening.

It's official - 2019 is here! That means #RODEOHOUSTON is just around the corner! Only 55 DAYs to go! Who's looking forward to Opening Day? 👀 pic.twitter.com/tLlD1mbBYh — RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) January 1, 2019





Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.