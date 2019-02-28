These mutton bustin' military kids rode like champs

HOUSTON - Hands down, one of the most fun, most exciting parts of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is the mutton bustin'.

Kids between the ages of 5 and 6 -- weighing less than 55 pounds -- get to test their skills at riding a sheep, about as big as they are, across the dirt floor at NRG Stadium.

Wednesday night, they had some extra special riders. All were children or dependents of U.S. service members, part of Armed Forces Appreciation Day.

The Feussners are stationed in the Houston area. For dad, Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Feussner, this special day was a way to help him ride into the sunset.

"I'm retiring after a little over 20 years, so (it's) kind of our last year in Houston," Feussner said. "It's just a great event for my whole family."

Their twin boys, Amherst and Beckett, have been practicing for their big moments for weeks.

"I'm going to go all the way to the other side of the stadium," Beckett proclaimed confidently.

Their mother says their training has been intense.

"They ride my back up the stairs in the evening and into their bedroom," Tiffany Feussner said. "They win if they make it all the way to their bed. And they've been playing with daddy in the living room and he tries to toss them off."

And when their time came in front of the big crowd, they all rode like champs.

Neither twin won, but their parents were very proud of their efforts.

