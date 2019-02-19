Rodeo

The dirt on the dirt: By-the-numbers look at Houston Rodeo's ground

By Cory McCord - Digital News Editor

HOUSTON - It's the start of an exciting time in Houston with the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo kicking off this week.

The Bar-B-Que Cookoff starts Thursday and tents are already set up at NRG Park.

The rodeo also said dirt will be brought in Tuesday or Wednesday.

It takes about 600 dump-truck loads of dirt for NRG Arena and the service level at NRG Stadium.

The rodeo said the dirt is stored at an off-site property, and they reuse it every year.

The rodeo's dirt has no guidelines, but is unique due to requirements for the rodeo stage.

